Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, where he presented the State’s rebuilding plan.

Recall that governor Sanwo-Olu had last year met with the president after the October 20 and 21 destruction and looting that took place in the state when the peaceful End SARS protest was hijacked by the hoodlums.

At the meeting on Thursday, governor Sanwo-Olu presented the #RebuildingLagos plan to the President and sought for the federal government’s assistance.

Recall that public and private properties were looted and destroyed by hoodlums who hijacked the hitherto peaceful #EndSARS protest in October 2020.