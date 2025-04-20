The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat have sponsored the compulsory medical screening for the State’s intending pilgrims embarking on holy pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, during the flag off of the medical exercise in Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Ajarah, Badagry, on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

He stated that in fulfillment of the Governor’s directive that every pilgrim going for the tedious exercise from the State must be certified medically fit, doctors and other medical practitioners were drawn from General Hospitals across the state to carry out the exercise, adding that results would be released after the blood, urine and other samples collected from them must have been critically examined and analysed at designated general hospitals.

He stressed that the results would confirm their true health status and help to know how best to manage them during their stay in the Holy land.

Hon. Layode who doubles as the Amir-ul- Hajj said that the value Mr. Governor and his deputy placed on the the wellbeing of the pilgrims cannot be over-emphaaized, hence, their decision to bankroll the screening in order to relieve them of the financial burden of paying for the screening after paying the huge Hajj fare of N8,784, 085.59k despite the present harsh economic situation in the country.

He said, “Mr. Governor and his deputy felt deeply concerned about the economic hardship in the country and decided to foot the bill of the screening to alleviate the intending pilgrims of the cost of the screening which was N50,000.00 last year”.

He stated further that unlike previous years when the intending pilgrims were assembled in a centralized location for the screening, the State Government decided to decentralize the 2025 exercise in order to ensure that every pilgrim is adequately screened in line with international best practice and fulfillment of the pre-requisite for traveling abroad.

He explained that 10 ‘designated screening sites and health facilities for testing’ have been created across the state due to the seriousness the present administration attached to the issue.

According to him, intending pilgrims from Badagry and Ojo LGAs would be screened at the Badagry LG Secretariat and their samples test at Badagry General Hospital between April 19 and 20 while those from Amuwo Odofin, Ajeromi Ifelodun and Apapa would be screened at Ajeromi Ifelodun LG Secretariat and samples test at the Ajeromi General Hospital on the same dates.

Between April 22 and 23, those from Alimosho will converge at Alimosho LG Secretariat and their samples test at Alimosho General Hospital while those from Ifako Ijaiye and Agege shall be screened at Agege LG Secretariat with their samples test at Orile Agege GH.

Ikeja and Oshodi-Isolo LGAs pilgrims would be screened at Ikeja LG Secretariat and samples test at LASUTH on April 23 and 24 while those from Ikorodu and Kosofe shall have theirs at Ikorodu LG Secretariat and their samples test at GH Ikorodu on the same dates.

Slated for 25th and 26th April are Suruelere, Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland pilgrims with Suruelere LG Secretariat as the screening site and samples test at Randle General Hospital while those from Shomolu and Mushin LGAs would be attended to at Mushin Secretariat and samples test at General Hospital Mushin.

Eti Osa pilgrims are to be screened at the LG Secretariat and their samples test at the MCC Eti Osa between 29th and 30th while on the same dates, Epe and Ibeju Lekki pilgrims shall have theirs at Epe LG Secretariat and samples test at Epe General Hospital.

April 30 and May 2 have been earmarked for State Government officials at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa and samples test at LASUTH. He added that JAIZ Bank, NIA and Royal intending pilgrims are free to attend any centre closer to their place of residence.

Layode who disclosed that no fewer than 1,400 intending pilgrims would perform the Hajj rites from Lagos, appreciated Mr. Governor and his deputy for providing the exercise free for them.

He warned that any pilgrim that failed to appear for the screening would not be allowed to travel for the spiritual exercise.

While speaking on its importance, the coordinator of the medical screening exercise, Dr. Mazeedat Erinosho said that there is a great improvement in this year’s exercise from the previous ones. She added that new tests have been included.

Dr. Erinisho who is the Director, Medical Administration, Training and Programs (DMAT/P) in the Lagos State Ministry of Health, listed the screening intending pilgrims would undergo to include; Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis B and C, Tuberculosis (TB), Urinalysis, Pregnancy test for women, Full Blood Count (FBC) and Electrolyte and Urea + Creatinine (E & U + Cr) to assess kidney functions.

She said that new tests such as TB, E, U + Cr etc. were added with a view to giving the intending pilgrims the benefits of knowing their health status and ensuring that they are medically sound before embarking on the spiritual journey as directed by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

On his part, the Board Secretary, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin urged all the intending pilgrims to take advantage of the free medical screening exercise by participating fully, saying this kind of opportunity provided by the Governor and his deputy was unprecedented.

While giving assurances that the State Government has made necessary preparation for their comfort in the Holy Land, Ajomagberin emphasized that this singular act of compassion has further endeared and engraved the love of the Governor and his deputy in the heart of the intending pilgrims and Lagosians in general.

He expressed the hope that this kind gesture would continue to be enjoyed by future intending pilgrims, going forward.

Other functionaries at the flag off in Badagry are Prof. Kabir Paramole, Alh. Yusuf Ara (members, Central Working Committee for Y2025 Hajj) and former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Adeniyi Okoya, amongst others.