Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissions 420 new home units at Ajara, Badagry. The Ajara housing scheme, which comprises Phases I and II, spans 18.9 hectares of land. Each building features a mix of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom semi-furnished apartments. The commissioned phase includes 35 blocks of residentia...

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissions 420 new home units at Ajara, Badagry.

The Ajara housing scheme, which comprises Phases I and II, spans 18.9 hectares of land.

Each building features a mix of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom semi-furnished apartments. The commissioned phase includes 35 blocks of residential buildings.

During the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-olu was captured beating the traditional SATO Drum.

Sato is not an ordinary drum, but it is sacred, and the drummers must meet the traditional requirements to beat the drum as well.

In the ancient days, to beat Sato, one or both parents of the drummer must be dead. Those who beat it with one hand have lost a parent. Those who beat with both hands are orphans. It is a taboo to have both parents alive and beat.