Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that will terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

This was contained in a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Friday titled, ‘Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of LASU VC, orders fresh process’.

It stated that the governor’s “decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process”.

The statement added, “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council.

After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.

“The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has also been directed to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021, when the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires.

“The Governor further directed that the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of the election of Acting Vice-Chancellor.”