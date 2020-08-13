The embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was sacked by the governing council of the institution, has returned to his office amidst cheers from members of staff.

Professor Ogundipe’s removal was announced in a statement issued by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Oladejo Azeez on Wednesday.

'Sacked' UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe dares governing council, returns to office. pic.twitter.com/UjI8ClJazl — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 13, 2020

He was accused of abuse of office, gross misconduct among other offences, the allegations he has sinced denied.

Meanwhile, senate of the institution has passed a vote of confidence on Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe but passed a vote of no confidence in the pro chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting chaired by Professor Chioma Agomo on Thursday.