A female worshipper has been killed in a lone-vehicle crash at the NYSC Bus Stop, inward Igando area of Lagos, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The victim was reportedly on her way to a service at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in Igando when she was struck by a Mercedes-Benz C-300 while walking along a designated pedestrian path.

Authorities said the driver fled immediately after the incident.

LASTMA officials responded to the distress call, secured the scene, and managed traffic to prevent further accidents.

The vehicle involved was later evacuated in collaboration with officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Igando Division, restoring normal vehicular movement in the area.

Church members, including the victim’s husband who had already arrived for the service, were informed of the incident and later conveyed her remains from the scene.

Police have commenced an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and to trace the fleeing driver.

Reacting to the incident, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and the church community, while reiterating the agency’s commitment to road safety and enforcement of traffic regulations across the state. He also urged motorists to obey speed limits and respect pedestrian rights.