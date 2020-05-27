Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, has picked national team coach, Gernot Rohr ahead of former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, as the best coach he has worked with .

The Everton star also expressed delight about a potential extension of Rohr’s contract after the German agreed new terms with the Nigeria Football Federation last week.

The Former Arsenal academy player has also played under Unai Emery, Carlo Ancelloti (Everton) and Sunday Oliseh, who handed him his Eagles debut, in a 2–0 friendly defeat to DR Congo in Belgium, in 2015.

Iwobi admitted that he is delighted with report the German wouldcontinue to manage the Nigerian National team