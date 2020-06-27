Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has been crowned the 2019/2020 Bundesliga player of the season.

He has scored an incredible 33 goals so far, with one game still remaining in the Bundesliga and a total of 48 goals in 41 appearances which makes him the leading scorer in Europe

The polish striker beat Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who was the runner-up in the polls and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, who finished third.

Robert Lewandoski has won eight Bundesliga title , six of them with Bayern Munich after joining on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2014 .

With the prolific Pole scoring against every German club he played this season, Bayern Munich clinched the eight consecutive championship. Experts and fans have acknowledged Lewandowski’s brilliant form in a vote at the Bundesliga official website.