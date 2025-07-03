The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has commended the recent peace and reconciliation efforts between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as a critical step towards restoring unity and progress in the state.

RIVERS ELDERS AND LEADERS FORUM

PRESS STATEMENT

Dear Rivers People,

Gentlemen of the Press,

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

We bring you warm greetings from the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum. Today, we issue this press statement with hearts filled with gratitude to God, deep reflection and hope for a united, and better Rivers State.

We have watched over the past few months, the painful divisions and political tensions that pitched two of our sons; Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike, Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State and the Rivers State House of Assembly. It was a sad development that deeply wounded the soul of our dear state and cast an undeserved shadow on our collective image, unity, progress and prosperity.

Today, we thank God Almighty and commend the recent show of maturity, and courage demonstrated by both men in embracing peace and reconciliation process. This was exactly what we, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, had earnestly sought from the very beginning, when we first extended an olive branch and invited both parties to a roundtable. Unfortunately, our initial efforts were not heeded, which necessitated our formal appeal to Mr President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to intervene as the father of the nation.

For the record, we reaffirm that our only interest has always been to safeguard the image, soul, and dignity of Rivers State. We seek no personal gain, political favour, or reward. Our sole desire is to see our state thrive, with its leaders united and working together for the common good of all.

While we welcome and commend this process, we choose not to delve any further into the subject, because the terms of settlement are yet to be made public. However it is our hope that the terms of reconciliation are well rooted within the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, and the rule of law.

Once again, we sincerely thank all parties involved, especially Mr President, for the role he has played in steering this process to this moment. To this end, we request that, since peace and reconciliation have been achieved, It is our considered view that the State of Emergency imposed on Rivers State be lifted and all suspended democratic structures fully restored. The will of Rivers people should be respected, and the institutions of democratic governance must be allowed to function freely and transparently.

We urge everyone in Rivers State to seize this moment of reconciliation not as the end of disagreements, but as the beginning of a new chapter, marked by mutual respect, collective responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the peace, progress and unity of our dear State.

Let Rivers State rise again in pride, and purpose. Let us never forget that our strength lies in our unity, shared heritage and destiny.

May God continue to bless Rivers State and guide all her leaders aright.

Signed:

His Excellency, Alabo, Dr Gabriel Toby, KSC, DSSRS

Acting Chairman,

For and on behalf of the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum