The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ukalikpe Napoleon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ahoada East State Constituency II bye-election conducted on Saturday. Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Prof. Rosemary Ogbo, said the APC candidate sec...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ukalikpe Napoleon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ahoada East State Constituency II bye-election conducted on Saturday.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Prof. Rosemary Ogbo, said the APC candidate secured 3,980 votes to clinch victory at the polls.

His closest challenger, Ego Marvelous of the Action Alliance (AA), garnered 33 votes.

With the declaration, Ukalikpe emerges as the lawmaker-elect for Ahoada East Constituency II in the State House of Assembly, while the commission is expected to conclude and formally announce the remaining outstanding result.