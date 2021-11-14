Breaking News

Rising cost of cooking gas, electricity tariffs will compound Nigeria’s problem- CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria has warned the Federal Government that rising electricity and cooking gas prices will worsen the economic hardship of Nigerians.

CAN also chastised the government for allocating funds for road maintenance without considering the consequences, and expressed concern about the telephone numbers on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s website, which it claimed had not been updated in a long time.

According to CAN, the General Assembly has approved a new (amended) constitution, which will be signed into law by President Samson Ayokunle on February 25, 2021.

As Nigeria prepares for the general elections in 2023, CAN has urged all Christians and citizens of voting age to take advantage of the revalidation process to obtain voter cards.

These were among the resolutions passed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following its 4th quarterly National Executive Council meeting at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

The communiqué signed by the General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, read in part, “CAN acknowledges the resilience of Nigerians in view of the prevailing economic hardships and insecurities in the country and advises the Federal Government to not worsen the situation with increasing electricity tariffs, prices of cooking gas, and merely allocating funds for maintenance of roads without corresponding visible impacts.

“CAN also enjoins the NCDC to be consistent about the information it puts on its website. It particularly noticed that the telephone numbers on its website are not functioning. It should do all it takes to help educate and constantly update Nigerians about the challenges of COVID-19 and the availability or otherwise of COVID vaccines.”

The Christian group also urged the Federal Government and security agencies to take a more proactive approach to the country’s spate of kidnappings, particularly in Kaduna State.

 

