Civil society leader and renowned human rights activist Innocent Chukwuma, is dead.



He was aged 55 years.

TVC News gathered that Mr. Chukwuma died Saturday evening in Lagos after battling with acute Myeloid Leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the blood.

Until his death, the rights activist was immediate past West African Director of the Ford Foundation.

He was the founder of the CLEEN Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that aimed at promoting public safety, security, and accessible justice in West Africa.

Mr. Chukwuma was also the director, international lobby program, Civil Liberties Organization

Till his death, Mr. Chukwuma was billed for Harvard University, next week for the concluding works on his autobiography. The late activist who studied at the University of Nigeria, was also a development expert and public opinion analyst.

His death comes on the heels of the passage of another rights activist and spokesman of the Yoruba apex socio-cultural organisation (Afenifere), Yinka Odumakin, also on Saturday.