A British Airways flight en route from London to Abuja was forced to make an emergency landing in Barcelona after a passenger, identified as a retired Air Vice Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force, died onboard.

The high-ranking officer, originally from Anambra State, was reportedly suffering from a terminal illness and was returning to Nigeria for continued medical care.

Midway through the flight, his condition deteriorated rapidly, prompting the crew to initiate emergency medical procedures.

Despite their efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead onboard.

Following the medical emergency, the aircraft diverted to El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain, where it landed safely.

British Airways confirmed the incident and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The passenger was terminally ill, and the situation was deeply distressing for everyone onboard,” said Mrs. Tutu Otuyalo, British Airways’ Regional Commercial Manager for Nigeria and Ghana.

Flight records indicate the aircraft departed from London Heathrow at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 5, and was initially scheduled to arrive in Abuja by 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

However, the diversion delayed the journey, with arrangements made for a replacement aircraft to continue the trip from Barcelona.

The new flight was scheduled to depart at 2:00 p.m. Monday and arrive in Abuja by 7:00 p.m. local time.

In a message to affected passengers, British Airways apologised for the unexpected disruption, acknowledging the distress caused by the situation.

The airline assured passengers that its Customer Care team was available to provide support and said further information would be shared via email.

“Passengers are advised to expect an email with more information and can reach out to the airline’s Live Chat feature for support. British Airways acknowledges the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline told the affected passengers in a general message.