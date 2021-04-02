Resident Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau have joined their Counterpart in the ongoing nationwide strike

The Medical Doctors are demanding the immediate payment of salaries, allowances and improved welfare of the members

They noted that the strike is not to hurt the sick but to call the attention of the Federal government to the plights of health workers in the country

Speaking to TVC NEWS in Gusau the state Capital, the President of the Chapter Hussaini Haruna and his Vice Bakura Mustapha said the only way to call off the strike is the immediate payment of all salaries owed house officers, allowances and improved welfare among others

The duo insist no going back on the strike until the their demands are made

The union leaders further appeal to the federal government to establish more Healthcare centers in the state to help meet the health need of the people

On his part, the Chief medical Director of the Hospital Bello Mohammed Said the ongoing nationwide strike by the resident Doctors is negatively affecting clinical services in the state

He noted that the hospital will continue to provide skeleton services especially to emergency cases pending the call off of the strike

Dr. Bello Mohammed said there medical personnel that are not members of the National Association of Resident Doctors and consultants who will continue to render services in the absence of the NARD Members.

He appeal to the Federal and the Doctors Association to Hasten the dialogue and resolve the problem

Federal Medical Centre Gusau, is the only federal tertiary health facility in Zamfara state.