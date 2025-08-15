The House of Representatives has said it will summon Rep Ibrahim Usman Auyo, representing Hadejia, Auyo and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, to substantiate his allegation that lawmakers receive payments to sponsor motions, bills and petitions....

The House of Representatives has said it will summon Rep Ibrahim Usman Auyo, representing Hadejia, Auyo and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, to substantiate his allegation that lawmakers receive payments to sponsor motions, bills and petitions.

The allegation, made in a viral video, has been described by the House as unsubstantiated and capable of eroding public confidence in the National Assembly if left unchallenged.

In a statement, the House said such claims must be backed by verifiable evidence and raised through the appropriate parliamentary channels. It stressed that under the Legislative Agenda (2023–2027), it remains committed to transparency, accountability and responsiveness to Nigerians.

It noted that in its first two years, the 10th Assembly introduced 2,263 bills, passed 237, and moved over 1,100 motions on issues ranging from education and health to security, infrastructure and economic development. These, it said, had prompted executive action and delivered tangible benefits to constituents nationwide.

The House emphasised that its procedures for introducing bills, motions and petitions are transparent and guided by the Constitution, House Standing Orders and parliamentary ethics, rejecting any suggestion that the process is a “contract job” involving bribes.

When plenary resumes, Rep Auyo will be invited to provide proof of his claims. If he fails to do so, the matter will be referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further action.

The statement reaffirmed the House’s commitment to mutual respect among members and to addressing grievances through due process in the collective interest of Nigerians.