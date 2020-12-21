The House of Representatives says it may be forced to take disciplinary measures against one of its members, Kingsley Chinda, over alleged unpatriotic comments.

Kingsley Chinda , a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party from Rivers state, along with some other members last week, called on constituents nationwide to prevail on their Representatives to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity.

But addressing the press on Monday, House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, accused Kingsley Chinda of frustrating the President’s readiness to come before the legislature when invited.

He said the parliament would no longer tolerate what he called the unpatriotic tendencies of the lawmaker.