The House of Representatives says it will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone or group of persons breaches public peace within the precincts of the National Assembly Complex.

A statement by the Spokesman of the House was in reaction to the fight that erupted between members of the host communities in the Niger Delta region during a public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday in Abuja.

Benjamin Kalu said the House was appalled by the unhealthy development, stressing that the action defiled and desecrated the sanctity of the parliament.

Mr Kalu also reiterated the commitment of the House to pass the bill by April this year to reinvigorate the petroleum industry and promote economic growth in the host communities and the nation at large.