The House of Representatives said it will carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the Federal Ministry of Water Resources spent N343 million on a yet to be completed project.

A sub panel of its Public Accounts committee is also to embark on an assessment visit to projects claimed to have been done by the Ministry .

In the past years, the audited reports of Ministries, departments and agencies of government laid fallow in the National Assembly. Now, the Public Accounts Committee said it is determined to scrutinise them and retrieve monies for the country where necessary.

The Auditor General had, in one of the queries said the contract for the construction of the earth dam in Igbuzor, Delta state, was awarded at the cost of over N800 million in December 2013 with a completion period of 18

months but that only 75 million naira has been released to the Contractor.

Oaths were taken and for more than two hours, it was an engaging session as the lawmakers sought the Ministry’s reaction to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture did not show up at the investigative hearing and the Committee says it will issue a warrant of arrest against the Permanent Secretary if he fails to appear before it in 24 hours.