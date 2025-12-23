The House of Representatives has called on security agencies to rescue the 27 persons kidnapped on Sunday along the Zak–Sabon-Layin Gaji in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. Member representing the area, Ahmed Idris, intimated the House of the sad development in a letter read on the flo...

The House of Representatives has called on security agencies to rescue the 27 persons kidnapped on Sunday along the Zak–Sabon-Layin Gaji in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Member representing the area, Ahmed Idris, intimated the House of the sad development in a letter read on the floor of the House of Representatives by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

He noted that the victims were en route to attend a Maulud celebration in Sabon-Layin Gaji Village when armed bandits ambushed and abducted them, leaving behind the tricycle and the children’s footwear.

Ahmed Wase said the thick nature of the forest within the said communities made it inaccessible for security patrol vehicles.

He therefore appeals for armoured security support to aid security operations.

The letter urged Security Agencies to expedite efforts toward the rescue of the 27 abducted victims and ensure their safe return to their families.

TVC News previously reported that 28 passengers have been abducted by gunmen in an attack on a vehicle in Zak community, Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area in Plateau State.

The kidnap occurred on Sunday night as the travellers, including men, women and children, were heading to Sabon Layi community for a Maulud religious gathering.

A youth leader in Wase, Sapi’i Sambo, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, said the group was travelling under the guidance of two princes and a religious cleric when they were ambushed.