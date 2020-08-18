The House of Representatives’ Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements has adjourned sitting to next Tuesday.

The adjournment is to enable members peruse the documents so far submitted by relevant ministries, departments and agencies to be able to make informed enquiries.

The chairman of the committee, Nicholas Ossai, said the adjournment was necessary so as not to ambush members who just received the documents at the meeting.

A motion for the adjournment was subsequently moved and seconded by committee members after which it was put to vote and carried.

The chairman assured all concerned the committee’s recommendations at the end of its assignment will be in the interest of this generation and generations yet unborn.

The committee is reviewing the status of loans obtained by the country as well as the treaties entered into.

He reiterates the committee’s call on the Attorney General and Ministers of Justice as well as the Minister of Finance to appear before it in the course of the assignment.