The House of Representatives on Tuesday resumed legislative business after four weeks break for budget defence.

The House also played host to the Abuja Newspaper Vendors Association whose member was killed last Thursday by one of the security aides attached to the Speaker.

The legislators observed a minute silence in honour of the late Ifeanyichukwu Okereke who was shot dead by the Speaker’s security aide.

In his welcome address, Femi Gbajabiamila identified areas of key interest to the parliament to include the passage of the Petroleum Industry bill, Electoral Act Amendment Bill and the Police reform.

He frowned at MDAs that have refused to appear before the House Committees for their budget derence and assures Nigerians of the determination of the legislature to keep to the January to December budget cycle.

The Speaker said the Committee on Consitution Review has commenced work in earnest to address some of the challenging issues with the Electoral Act Amendment taking centre stage.

Meanwhile, the House has read for first reading , the Police Service Commission Bill.