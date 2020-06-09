Days after a dare devil armed robbery gang attacked a first generation bank in Isanlu, Kogi state, the House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

A motion of urgent public importance by the member representing the area, Leke Abejide, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the IGP to fortify banks in the area to avert indiscriminate killings and apprehension among the people.

The lawmakers are also requesting the setting up of a joint security taskforce comprising Army, Police, Airforce and NSCDC to be stationed at a border town which serves as an escape route for robbers.

On the 4th of June, unknown gunmen attacked the bank, killing the Divisional Police Officer, 7 other policemen and a number of passersby.