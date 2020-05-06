The Presidency says the $311m stolen during the Abacha regime and returned to Nigeria from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey, on Monday has already been allocated.

Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, stated the repatriated funds would be used in full, for “vital and decades-overdue infrastructure development”.

Garba Shehu added that the projects include the second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressways as well as the Mambilla Power Project.

He said the receipt of the stolen monies is an opportunity for the development of the nation.

He noted that the previous Abacha loot returned last year from Switzerland – some $320 million US dollars – were already being used for the government’s free school feeding scheme, stipends for millions of disadvantaged citizens, and grain grants for those in severe food hardship.