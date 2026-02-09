Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), Oyo State Chapter, has inaugurated its Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinators across the state, as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation, enhance coordination, and deepen political engagement....

The inauguration ceremony, which held on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the APC State Secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, marked a strategic step by the RHA toward consolidating its grassroots structures ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Speaking at the event, the Oyo State Ambassador, Renewed Hope Agenda, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, charged the newly inaugurated Coordinators to mobilise, organise, and energise party members, supporters, and voters across wards and polling units in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election and the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

According to him, part of the collective mandate of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors is to deliver at least a 35 per cent improvement on the 2023 presidential election results in 2027.

Folarin, a former Senate Leader, emphasised that the Coordinators must work in full synergy with APC structures and party leaders at all levels, respect party hierarchy, and strengthen internal cohesion. He described the inauguration as more than a ceremonial exercise, but a clear call to service, responsibility, and measurable action.

“You have been entrusted with the Renewed Hope mandate at the grassroots—the level where structures are consolidated, confidence is earned, and victories are delivered,” he said.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is about people-centred governance, disciplined mobilisation, and purposeful leadership, and you are now its frontline custodians in your respective Local Government Areas.

“You are expected to communicate the Renewed Hope message effectively at the grassroots, translating policies, programmes, and achievements into language the people understand and trust. You must also serve as the bridge between the people and the leadership by providing accurate grassroots intelligence, identifying local challenges, and sustaining public confidence.

“This is not a slogan; it is a measurable target that requires disciplined mobilisation, sustained engagement, inclusive participation, and unwavering commitment. Achieving this goal demands unity, consistency, data-driven organisation, and continuous presence among the people.

“Leadership at this level demands visibility, humility, integrity, and consistency. Your conduct must inspire confidence, command respect, and at all times reflect the values of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the All Progressives Congress. This assignment is not about titles, but about service, performance, and results,” Folarin added.

In his remarks, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, expressed confidence that President Tinubu would record a landslide victory in 2027.

Adeyeye, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), urged the LGA Coordinators to take the Renewed Hope message to the grassroots, noting that they represent the President in their respective local governments.

“You are representing the President in your various local governments. Represent him well and canvass votes for him,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, clarified that the role of the Coordinators was not to rival existing party executives at the local level, but to complement and strengthen party structures.

According to him, the core assignment of the Coordinators is to project the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration in order to secure massive votes for the President and all APC candidates in Oyo State. He urged them to conduct themselves with discipline, remain focused, and “weaponise themselves with facts and performance records of the Tinubu administration.”

In their separate remarks, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Senator Ayo Adeseun, former Oyo State APC Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, and the current State Chairman of the party, Pharm. Olayide Abass advised the newly inaugurated Coordinators to strictly abide by the rules guiding their engagement and to project the good image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle congratulated the Coordinators and described their appointment as a significant responsibility, urging them to approach their assignment with commitment and a strong sense of duty.

The event was well attended by APC executives, party leaders, stakeholders, and members from across the state.