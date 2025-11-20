Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has joined the global community in marking World Children’s Day 2025, calling for greater attention to the voices, rights, and wellbeing of children across the country....

In a message, Tinubu highlighted this year’s theme, “Listen to Children: My Day, My Rights,” developed by UNICEF, saying it underscores the need to give children meaningful platforms to express their thoughts, experiences, and aspirations.

She said respecting and protecting the rights of children remain essential to building a fair and compassionate society.

“Our children are not only the leaders of tomorrow; they are active participants in shaping our world today. When we listen to their voices, we gain insight into how best to create a safer, more inclusive, and nurturing society,” the First Lady stated.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding and empowering every child, ensuring they grow with “hope, confidence, and the freedom to reach their full potential.”

She concluded her message with a goodwill call: “Happy World Children’s Day!”