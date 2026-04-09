Singer Alexander Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has criticised Nigerians for prioritising religion over practical efforts, arguing that prayers alone have failed to drive national progress. Speaking at a recent event, the musician, who identifies as a traditionalist after being healed from a spiritual attack by an Ifa priest,…...

Singer Alexander Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has criticised Nigerians for prioritising religion over practical efforts, arguing that prayers alone have failed to drive national progress.

Speaking at a recent event, the musician, who identifies as a traditionalist after being healed from a spiritual attack by an Ifa priest, pointed to countries like the United Kingdom, where religious observance is lower, as examples of nations achieving prosperity through hard work rather than ritual.

“You will leave Nigeria and go to Mecca to go and lick the rock all in the name of Kabba. Ever since you have been calling on Allah and Jesus, this country hasn’t gotten any better. If you go to London, nobody goes to church often there, yet they are better than in Nigeria,” he said.

9ice criticised Nigerians’ focus on weekly church services and pilgrimages, saying people invest more time in prayers than in tangible work. “They go to work on Sundays, but Nigerians go to church. A lot of Nigerians spend most of their time in church in the name of weekly services. They pray over everything, including things they should fix themselves,” he added.

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The singer, a self-proclaimed traditionalist, revealed in an August 2025 interview with Nancy Isime that he turned to traditional religion after an Ifa priest healed him from a “spiritual attack” that left him vomiting blood for six months.

The Gongo Asa crooner expressed regret for not embracing African Traditional Religion sooner.