The saga between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire politician, Senator Ned Nwoko has escalated into a highly publicised and emotionally charged conflict, drawing nationwide attention and sparking debates across social media and traditional media outlets.

Beginning and Marriage

Regina Daniels met Ned Nwoko in 2019 when she was just 19 years old, while Nwoko, a businessman and senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, was 59, creating a 40-year age gap that immediately captured public attention. Despite widespread criticism and societal judgment, Regina publicly affirmed her commitment to the marriage, expressing deep love and confidence in their relationship.

Public Controversies and Marital Issues

Over the years, the couple’s marriage has been marred by allegations, rumours, and public disputes. In early 2024, speculation emerged that another actress, Chika Ike, was pregnant with Nwoko’s child, a claim both parties denied. The rumours, however, intensified scrutiny over Nwoko’s polygamous lifestyle and the pressures on Regina.

Social media activity from Regina suggested strain within the marriage, including deleting pictures of Nwoko and referring to herself solely as “Regina Daniels,” fueling speculation of a separation. In June 2025, accusations of infidelity against Regina circulated online, though the accuser was arrested for defamation.

Recent Conflicts

The relationship took a dramatic turn in late 2025 when videos surfaced showing Regina emotionally distressed, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence.

She told followers, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen,” leading to widespread outrage. Nwoko denied the allegations and instead blamed Regina’s alleged drug and alcohol abuse, violent behavior, and neglect of children, insisting she required rehabilitation.

Regina’s brother also entered the dispute, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence and using his influence to silence the family. He alleged that Nwoko admitted to physically disciplining Regina as a form of “correction.” Regina countered by vowing to protect her children and raise them independently if necessary.

Regina Daniels Speaks Out

In a series of Instagram posts on November 9, 2025, Daniels addressed Nwoko’s accusations. She admitted to past drug use but rejected claims that it was the central issue in their marriage.

“Fine, I did drugs. So what? Is that even the issue between us?” she wrote. “The moment we had a fight, you rushed to the public shouting ‘drugs, drugs, drugs’ because you knew it would make a perfect story for the media.”

Daniels accused Nwoko of isolating her from family and friends, asserting: “You want to find a reason to arrest everyone around me so that I will have no one left beside me… Then, when I’m completely broken, you expect me to come back to you.”

She further alleged that Nwoko encouraged her drug use for sexual gratification, sexually assaulted her, confined her, and manipulated medical professionals to administer sedatives against her will.

She also clarified that their relationship was never legally recognised: “We were never married in any court of law… Marriage is not by force. Love is not by force.”

Daniels lamented the personal and professional sacrifices she made during their time together: “No matter how much you think you spent on me, it can never equal the value of the time I gave you, my prime years, my energy, and the career opportunities I sacrificed while being with you.”

Nwoko’s Response

Senator Nwoko has claimed that Regina’s brother, Sammy, other siblings, and friends introduced her to drugs, frustrated rehabilitation efforts, and harassed his children and domestic staff.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably Uche Montana among others, constantly defied those instructions. They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for. Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her,” he alleged.

He stated that he financially supported Regina’s mother and brother over the past two years, providing housing and educational expenses.

He also described a confrontation in which Sammy allegedly entered his residence aggressively, prompting law enforcement involvement. Nwoko dismissed allegations of domestic violence, calling the viral video a “pure Nollywood scenario” staged in his absence.

However, Actress Uche Montana in a statement on Monday, November 10, denied allegations that linked her to Regina’s drug-related issues, stating that she has no involvement or connection to the situation.

She wrote: “I wasn’t going to say anything, but I feel it’s important to clear the air. My attention has been drawn to a circulating post that appears to link my name to certain claims.

“For clarity, I have no involvement or connection to the situation described. This note is simply to set the record straight and protect my peace”.

Public and Media Reaction

The couple’s dispute has ignited widespread discussion across social media and traditional media, often framed as a cautionary tale about power dynamics, age disparity, and the pressures of high-profile relationships. Many netizens question the motivations behind the marriage, attributing Regina’s choice to Nwoko’s wealth and status, though Regina insists her decision was based on love.

Amid the tension, Regina’s parents reportedly reconciled, offering a rare moment of family unity, while her brother remains in custody pending legal proceedings. Fans, family members, and fellow entertainers have called for restraint and de-escalation, with many expressing concern over Regina’s emotional wellbeing and the safety of her family.What started as a widely talked-about romance between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko has turned into a messy and very public conflict. Their story highlights bigger issues in society, like power, gender, polygamy, and how people are seen in Nigeria today.

Both sides are holding their ground, Nwoko is firm on rehabilitation, while Daniels wants justice and control over her own life.

The future of their relationship remains unclear.