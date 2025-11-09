Businessman and lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, has released fresh details and video evidence relating to the ongoing crisis involving his wife, Regina Daniels, and her brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu, who is currently in police custody....

Businessman and lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, has released fresh details and video evidence relating to the ongoing crisis involving his wife, Regina Daniels, and her brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu, who is currently in police custody.

In a lengthy post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday night, the Delta North senator said the videos showed Sammy storming his compound and harassing his children and domestic staff “whenever he was not around.”

“These videos show Sammy, Regina’s brother, repeatedly coming to my home and harassing my children and domestic staff, especially whenever I was not around. His visits were often aggressive and disruptive,” Nwoko wrote.https://x.com/Prince_NedNwoko/status/1987240676187140192

He said he decided to go public again to counter what he described as “misleading narratives” surrounding Sammy’s arrest, stressing that the matter was not a family dispute but a security concern.

According to him, he had supported Regina’s family for years, including sponsoring Sammy’s university education, providing housing, musical equipment, and regular allowances.

https://x.com/Prince_NedNwoko/status/1987272501194285090

“This is someone I sponsored through his last two years at the University of Ekpoma. I bought his musical instruments, rented and furnished a flat for him in Abuja… I also routinely provided allowances to all members of the family, including her mother, Rita Daniel,” Nwoko stated, claiming he had transferred ₦125 million to her in the last two years.

The senator alleged that Regina’s rehabilitation efforts had been undermined by her siblings and friends, whom he accused of introducing her to drugs and frustrating her recovery.

“They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for,” he alleged.

“Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists.”

He also recalled several confrontations, including one where Sammy allegedly stormed his compound after his girlfriend was asked to leave.

“He was ranting and threatening, waking up everyone, including the children. I eventually had to instruct the security to physically push him out of my compound,” Nwoko recounted.

Nwoko further alleged that Regina’s erratic behaviour worsened over time, claiming she often stayed out overnight and dismissed his concerns, insisting her lifestyle was part of “being a celebrity.”

He denied reports that he sent thugs to assault his wife, describing the viral video of the confrontation as “a pure Nollywood scenario filmed in front of my house, in my absence.”

“Everything that happened that day was in my house, in my absence. Nobody was beaten, and nobody could have contemplated that,” he said.

The senator added that he had previously sponsored one of Regina’s brothers, Lawrence, to study in London with $70,000, and offered Sammy a similar opportunity, which he declined.

“Unfortunately, he has since been arrested several times by both the Police and the EFCC. His behaviour has become increasingly violent and unstable. What he needs now is total rehabilitation and professional guidance,” Nwoko said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that Sammy West remains in custody.

Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh said the arrest followed repeated failure to honour invitations over a petition accusing him of conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

She disclosed that the petition was received on 28 October, and that Sammy was arrested in Lagos under a court warrant and brought to Abuja for investigation.

“The petition was lodged against Samuel Ojeogwu and three others,” Adeh said, assuring that the Command remains committed to professionalism, due process, and the rule of law.

As of press time, Regina Daniels and her family had yet to respond to Nwoko’s latest claims, while Sammy West remains in police custody.