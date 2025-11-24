Jimmy Cliff, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer, musician, and actor, has died at the age of 81.

According to his wife, Latifa Chambers, he passed away on November 24, 2025, after a seizure followed by pneumonia.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” she wrote.

“I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career.

Read Also What To Know About Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff

“Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.”

Her message was also signed by their children, Lilty and Aken.

Cliff, a star since the 1960s, he helped to bring the sound of Jamaica to a global audience through hits such as Wonderful World, Beautiful People and You Can Get It If You Really Want.

His lead role as a gun-toting rebel in the 1972 crime drama The Harder They Come is a cornerstone of Jamaican cinema, and was attributed as the movie that brought reggae to America.

Born James Chambers in 1948, Cliff grew up as the eighth of nine children in abject poverty in the parish of St. James, Jamaica.