The Spanish La Liga office in Nigeria is collaborating with Real Betis football club and Daraya sports to deliver sports education to young students in rural communities in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The initiative is expected to see more than one hundred school children in disadvantaged areas enjoy free football drills and horn their skills at the newly inaugurated Safe Haven football academy.

La Liga and Real Betis have indicated their commitment to the Grassroots football project by donating several equipment free Balls, training Bibs and Jerseys to the kids.

Stakeholders say the long term goal for the project is to raise awareness for grassroots sports education and provide young players with access to quality training in areas that cannot afford it.