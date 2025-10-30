An explicit video of Saidat Aralamo Ashabi Balogun, a United Kingdom-based socialite and entrepreneur popularly known as “Omoge Saida”, circulating on social media has sparked controversy. Saidat, a 54-year-old entrepreneur, has established a reputation as a figure representing class, re...

An explicit video of Saidat Aralamo Ashabi Balogun, a United Kingdom-based socialite and entrepreneur popularly known as “Omoge Saida”, circulating on social media has sparked controversy.

Saidat, a 54-year-old entrepreneur, has established a reputation as a figure representing class, resilience, and refined taste, building her career specialising in luxury goods and jewellery trades.

A new turn of events has sparked criticism as Netizens continue to post serious comments following the viral circulation this week of an allegedly self-recorded explicit video featuring her.

Although she is widely known as a successful entrepreneur, Nigerians have consistently questioned the possible reason behind the leak of the content.

An X user, who identifies as @HurdeI71799, wrote, “ Wetin dey happen again for Naija?! People dey talk say Omoge Saida and Omoge Saidat matter don burst online One video with noodles don trending — even on Telegram everywhere Naija Twitter just dey scatter with the gist.” Another user, @AyodejiOmoyemi, wrote, “ I totally support this madam cos the way a lot of useless influencers have been supporting this omoge Saida is concerning and it shows how morally bankrupt our society is. Some are making her stupid actions so inconsequential. A lot of beautiful ladies are so lazy and dumb.”

@BasiruMustafa wrote, “ Focus on Omoge Saida ’s noodles that are flying around on social media. I haven’t seen it and I don’t intend to see it either, but let me say my piece. She herself is an idiot. Why video your noodles and send it to people, be it a man or a woman, she sent it to, does it worth it? You.”

Afrobeats artist Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, did not hesitate to create a “diss track” regarding the incident, consistent with his usual style. As of the time of this report, the track has yet to be released on mainstream platforms.