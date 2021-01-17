American rapper and producer Dr Dre has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a brain aneurysm.

A lawyer for the hip-hop star, 55, said on Saturday that he was now back at home, without giving further details.

A day earlier, actor and rapper Ice-T said he had spoken to Dr Dre, describing him as “safe and looking good”.

TMZ reported on 5 January that Dr Dre had been taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dr Dre’s team later issued a statement saying the rapper – whose real name is Andre Romelle Young – was in a stable condition.

Dr Dre – whose real name is Andre Young, has won seven Grammys throughout any illustrious career which has also seen him produce huge tracks for the likes of Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg himself, and many more.