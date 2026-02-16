The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have issued procedures to allow brief match pauses during Ramadan to allow Muslim players and match officials to break their fast after sunset. Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn u...

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have issued procedures to allow brief match pauses during Ramadan to allow Muslim players and match officials to break their fast after sunset.

Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset, will begin this week after the sighting of the moon and is expected to last 30 days.

According to the BBC, with sunset in the UK ranging from about 17:00 to 19:00 GMT at this time of year, the only games that could see a break in play will be Saturday’s 17:30 kick-off and Sunday’s 16:30 kick-off.

As has been the case in previous years, club captains alongside match officials will find a natural pause in the game to allow Muslim players or match officials to break their fast.

Teams and match officials will discuss beforehand whether a pause is required, and an approximate time for the stoppage will be agreed.

Play will not stop while matches are in mid-flow, but at the earliest convenient moment during a goal-kick, free-kick or throw-in.

The EPL explained how the breaks will work, saying, “Play will not stop while matches are in mid-flow. Instead, at the earliest convenient moment, such as a goal-kick, free-kick, or throw-in, players and officials observing Ramadan can take a brief pause to hydrate and replenish energy.”

The procedure has been in place since April 2021, when a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was paused at a goal-kick so Muslim players could break their fast.

The measure allowed Leicester’s Wesley Fofana and Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate to hydrate and consume energy gels shortly after sunset.

Clubs and match officials discuss the stoppage before each relevant match, agreeing on whether it will be required and roughly when it should happen.

Notable muslim players in the Premier League include Mohamed Salah, William Saliba, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Amad Diallo, among others.

“In the Premier League, you are free to do whatever suits you. They will never do anything against your faith, and this is great,” former Everton player Abdoulaye Doucoure told BBC Sport in 2023.

“I fast every day, I don’t miss any day. It has become normal and very easy for me. Training is still the same during Ramadan, but when we go [for away matches], we might need to eat later than the others, so the chef prepares food for us, making sure everything is in place as at home. We get halal food, so there are no problems,” Doucoure added.

And in 2022, former Liverpool player Sadio Mane revealed the club altered their training schedules to support its Muslim players during the month of Ramadan.

One of the five pillars of Islam is that during Ramadan, Muslims fast during daylight hours to show their devotion to their religion.

The move reflects ongoing efforts by English football authorities to accommodate religious practices while maintaining the competitive integrity of matches.