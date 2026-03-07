The Qatari government has rejected Iran’s explanation over recent missile strikes that it says impacted parts of its territory, insisting that the attacks struck civilian locations and critical infrastructure within the country. In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, authorities in Doha ...

The Qatari government has rejected Iran’s explanation over recent missile strikes that it says impacted parts of its territory, insisting that the attacks struck civilian locations and critical infrastructure within the country.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, authorities in Doha said Tehran had claimed the missiles were directed at American interests and were not intended to target the State of Qatar.

The explanation was conveyed during a phone conversation between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East.

However, Qatar said evidence available to its authorities showed the strikes affected civilian and residential areas, including locations near Hamad International Airport.

Al Thani warned that the attacks also posed risks to key infrastructure and industrial facilities, particularly installations linked to the country’s liquefied natural gas sector — a cornerstone of Qatar’s economy and a major contributor to global energy supply.

Describing the incident as a serious escalation, the Qatari prime minister said the strikes constituted a violation of the country’s sovereignty and a breach of international law.

He stressed that actions capable of endangering civilian populations and strategic facilities cannot be justified under any circumstances.

While reaffirming Doha’s commitment to diplomacy and regional stability, Al Thani emphasised that any threat to Qatar’s territorial integrity would be treated with utmost seriousness.

The dispute underscores growing strains between Tehran and several Gulf states as the broader Middle East crisis deepens, raising concerns that the conflict could widen if tensions remain unresolved.