The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has described the efforts of the Ogun State Government towards curtailing the coronavirus pandemic as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

Led by the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib to the Governor’s office in Abeokuta, the Task Force assured the state of federal government’s readiness to support the state

with fund to strengthen the state healthcare system.

Governor Dapo Abiodun on his part said his administration is passionate about effective healthcare delivery, noting that Ogun State was the first in the country to commit to life insurance for its health workers across

board.