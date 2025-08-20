The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 952 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs)....

The Commission, however, declined the promotion of 176 officers found to have retired and three others suspected to have died.

The decisions were among the highlights of the first plenary meeting of the 6th PSC Board held at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Argungu, congratulated the newly promoted officers but cautioned them to embrace nationalism and uphold the laws and regulations guiding the police service.

He warned that the Commission would no longer tolerate unauthorised actions by serving officers, stressing that established channels exist for airing grievances. Argungu also assured that the Commission would safeguard officers’ career progression.

Some of those promoted include Maidawa Yakubu, Edwin Thomas, Chagga Yakubu, Sabo Hassan, Omini Dickson, Bassey Alobo, Enyinnaya Ejimadu, Grace Okon, Rose Bassey, Fidelis Offorbuike, Adamu Isa Audu and Ofem Uket.

Others are Elvina Ochia Chukwu of the FCID Special Fraud Unit, Lagos; Kyrian Igwe of Enugu State Command; Ndidiamaka Onwude of Ebonyi State Command; Rosemary Obianuju Egbo of Delta State Command; Tabitha Gotan; Uya Bassey Johnson of Abia State Command; Elizabeth Ajik of the FCID-NCC; Sunday Prince Ajaegbu of 44 PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Deborah Danjuma of SPU Base 7, Abuja.

The approval has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by the PSC Secretary, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.