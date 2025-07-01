The Police Service Commission (PSC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to infrastructure development, following the completion and commissioning of major roads in Dakibiyu District, Jabi, in the Federal Capital Territory.

Vice President Kashim Shettima officially commissioned the newly constructed collector Road CN8 (Asuquo Okon Street) linking Arterial Roads N5 and N1, along with other connecting roads in the district. The event, which took place near the PSC’s corporate headquarters, drew several dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, PSC Secretary Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, who represented the Commission, praised the President’s bold infrastructural push, saying it marked a clear departure from years of neglect.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, for rehabilitating roads in the area, noting that the Commission is a major beneficiary of the project.

“The new road network will not only ease access to the Commission but also boost economic activity and improve connectivity within Dakibiyu,” he said.

Chief Nnamani urged Nigerians to support the administration’s efforts, assuring that the PSC remains committed to promoting professionalism and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force.