The Police Service Commission (PSC) has commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for the effective and efficient deployment of officers during the off-cycle Anambra State governorship election held on Saturday, 8th November 2025. The Commission described the overall performance of the Po...

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for the effective and efficient deployment of officers during the off-cycle Anambra State governorship election held on Saturday, 8th November 2025.

The Commission described the overall performance of the Police as “above average,” noting that their professionalism contributed significantly to the peaceful and credible conduct of the election.

In a statement, the PSC said reports from its monitors across Anambra indicated that police officers on election duty were orderly, courteous, and maintained a high level of discipline.

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, who led the PSC monitoring team, applauded the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, for ensuring that officers deployed for the exercise were adequately equipped and properly briefed to provide a secure environment for a free and fair election.

DIG Lakanu, who visited several polling units, said he observed “an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity,” noting that voters cast their ballots without fear or intimidation.

“I didn’t see ballot snatching in the places I visited, and I was impressed with the orderliness in the voting centres,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at improving police performance during elections to further strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

In the Anambra North Senatorial Zone, the PSC team led by Ferdinand Ekpe, Director of the Department of Police Discipline, reported effective collaboration between the Police and other security agencies.

His team visited several polling units across Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Ogbaru, and Oyi local government areas.

Similarly, in the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, George Muruako, Deputy Director of the Department of Police Investigation, reported that police personnel were courteous and maintained order around voting areas.

His team covered polling units in Agu Awka Ward, Aroma Junction, Esther Obiakor Estate, Ministry of Lands, and Anaocha Local Government Area.

He also noted the presence of between three and five police officers at each polling unit, supported by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In the Anambra South Senatorial Zone, the PSC team led by Mrs Justina Okurubonye, a Deputy Director in the Department of Police Investigation, visited five of the seven local government areas—Orumba North, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, and Nnewi North—and reported that police officers conducted themselves professionally and wore proper identification tags.

The Commission reaffirmed its confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and pledged continued collaboration to enhance security management during future elections.