The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd.), says effective policing relies not only on operational capacity but also on coherent communication and informed decision-making within security institutions....

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd.), says effective policing relies not only on operational capacity but also on coherent communication and informed decision-making within security institutions.

Argungu made the remark at the public presentation of a new book, Articles on Policy Dissemination: Navigating the Management Decision on Issues, authored by Bolaji Kazeem, a Deputy Director of Public Relations in the Ministry of Police Affairs.

He was represented at the event by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

The PSC Chairman commended the author for what he described as a timely and valuable contribution to policy discourse, noting that clarity in communication and sound management decisions are now more critical than ever to institutional effectiveness.

According to him, the book provides insights that will enrich the knowledge base of practitioners, guide managers in navigating complex organisational challenges, and support the deepening of policy literacy across the public sector.

Argungu added that such works strengthen the foundation of reforms by offering perspectives that align with the vision for a more responsive, transparent and citizen-focused police system.

He congratulated the author and the organisers of the event, and commended the Ministry of Police Affairs for sustaining platforms that promote intellectual development and institutional strengthening.