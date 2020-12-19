The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described prompt rescue of more than 300 Schoolboys in Kankara from their abductors as heart-warming.

The former Lagos state government in a statement on Saturday, said the initial abduction of the over 300 Kankara schoolboys from their dormitory in broad daylight was unsettling and raises serious concern, but their prompt rescue from their abductors is heart-warming.

Mr Tinubu said their release vindicates President Buhari in his untiring commitment and determination to rid the country of insecurity and confront Boko Haram insurgents and bandits operating in some parts of the country.

He said: “I congratulate and commend the president for his prompt and decisive intervention. I must also congratulate Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari and men of our armed forces for bringing the boys back home.

“This laudable effort must be sustained. We must all do more to tackle the evil-doers and see the back of the Boko insurgents and bandits.

Advertisement

“We need to upgrade our security infrastructure and re-strategize. The armed forces themselves must renew their efforts to make not only our schools safe for students but also our cities and villages.

“No development can occur in a climate of fear, uncertainty, and insecurity of lives and property.

“I empathize with the agonized parents and relations of the abducted schoolboys and rejoice with them over the release of their children from the jaws of the abductors.

“These boys must now be reunited with their families,” Tinubu said.