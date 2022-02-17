Breaking News

Prominent Lagos GAC member Tunde Samuel Dead

An APC Chieftain and prominent member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Tunde Samuel is dead.

Professor Samuel served as Special Adviser on Education to Bola Tinubu when he was a former governor of Lagos state.

He died Wednesday evening, aged 73 years.

Speaker of Lagos, Mudashiru Obasa  described the deceased as a “giant” whose services to the city of Lagos will not be forgotten easily.

“Prof. Samuel’s demise is a blow, a pain that would take a long time for us to endure both as residents of Agege, the APC as a family, the GAC, and the entire Lagos State,”

Tunde Samuel was the Chairman of the Governing Councils of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti and the Federal University of Otuoke in Bayelsa.

He was also a UNESCO and UNICEF International Consultant.

