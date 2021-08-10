The Progressive Governors Forum has called on members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend their ongoing strike action.

The forum led by Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said its position is in tandem with the call by the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige for the immediate suspension of the strike to allow negotiations to continue.

The forum in a statement threw its weight behind the initiative of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) aimed at addressing the doctors’ grievances.

It noted that most of the grievances of the Resident Doctors are with State Governments.

The forum appealed to the resident doctors to negotiate with individual State Governments while issues affecting Resident Doctors in Federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the Federal Government.

The forum further reviewed progress being made by the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee in the effort to rebuild structures of the party at all levels and commends members of the Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni for the successful conduct of the Ward Congresses across the country.

The forum also reaffirmed its support for the APC Caretaker Committee to proceed to conduct local government, state congresses, and national convention, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Committee.

It commended all party members for their commitment to the process of rebuilding the APC and urge them to give support at all times.

The Forum also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of its July 31st, 2021 ward congresses.