As Nigeria economy grapples with the adverse effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private initiative, Project 60:60:60 has announced plans to empower 60 entrepreneurs from each political zones in the country, to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary on the first of October.

According to the facilitator of the program, Bimbo Daramola, it is a way of setting a national agenda for the country in a post COVID era.

“The prospective entrepreneurs will pitch business ideas and will be mentored by other established entrepreneurs in the country, they will also be given start-up capital and guidance.

“This decade long program is similar to the economic sustainability plan of president Buhari’s administration to create jobs for millions of unemployed youths in the country”, he said.