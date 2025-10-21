The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has emphasized that strategic and robust public-private collaboration is key to driving innovation, boosting production, and attracting quality investments across agrifood systems in the Sahel region. Kyari made the call during a...

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has emphasized that strategic and robust public-private collaboration is key to driving innovation, boosting production, and attracting quality investments across agrifood systems in the Sahel region.

Kyari made the call during a high-level panel discussion at the FAO Hand-in-Hand Sahel Regional Initiative held recently in Rome, Italy.

This was contained in a statement by the Head, Department of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, on Tuesday, October 21.

The forum focused on accelerating capacity, partnerships, and investments to transform agrifood systems in the region.

Kyari highlighted the need for the Sahel to leverage strong institutions, innovative financing mechanisms, and smart governance frameworks to unlock the potential of farmers, processors, and agribusinesses.

According to Kyari, such collaboration would help revolutionize the region’s agricultural ecosystem and promote sustainable food systems.

Outlining key reforms designed to enhance private sector participation in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the Minister listed several ongoing initiatives, including:

The National Agrifood System Investment Plan (NASIP): currently being upgraded into a National Public–Private Investment Portal, a digital platform showcasing bankable opportunities in mechanization, irrigation, storage, logistics, and digital agrifood services.

Streamlined Incentives: targeted tax and import duty reliefs aimed at attracting private investment and risk-sharing partnerships with development organizations.

READ ALSO: Jigawa SEC Approves N4b For Youth Empowerment, Agriculture, Others

Scaling Up the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ): expanding from eight to twenty-seven states to provide integrated infrastructure and reduce operational costs for agro-processors.

The Nigeria Postharvest Systems Transformation Programme (NiPHaST): designed to cut Nigeria’s ₦3.5 trillion annual postharvest losses through improved storage, cold chain, and warehousing systems.

“The pathway to scale is through implementation. Implementation is not abstract — it requires due diligence, smart governance, and unwavering political will,” Kyari stated.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kyari said Nigeria is creating an enabling environment where investors and farmers can thrive side by side.

“We will work hand in hand with FAO, IFAD, AfDB, the World Bank Group, ECOWAS, and the private sector to turn investment promises into concrete projects that feed families, create jobs, and strengthen food sovereignty,” he added.