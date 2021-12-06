Presidential Committee on Covid-19 holds national summit

The presidential steering committee on covid -19 is hosting a National covid-19 summit on ending the pandemic and building Back better as a Nation.

The summit draws critical stakeholders in the health and socio-economic sector of the country to assess the level of impact of it’s National Response and develop strategies as it push through the last mile to end the pandemic.

It will also provide a forum for presentation and brainstoming on identifying resources and develop strategies that will actualize the country’s international commitment towards ending covid -19 by 31st December, 2022.