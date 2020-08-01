President Trump has reacted to the use of TikTok in the States and is threatening to ban the App through executive authority.

TikTok app, which allows users to film and share short videos of themselves along to accompanying music, is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

TikTok has an estimated 65 million to 80 million users in the United States.

But the relationship has caused the Trump administration, as well as lawmakers across both aisles, to accuse the App of being a security threat.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a New York City-based nonprofit advocacy organization, does not agree with Mr trump, saying banning an App like TikTok “is a danger to free expression and technologically impractical.”

United States would not be the first major country to ban TikTok as India banned the App in June this year.