President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is slated to visit Benue State for a first hand view of the ongoing killing sin the State and meet stakeholders.

The President is also expected to visit areas affected by the wanton killings and destruction of properties in the Guma and Other LG of the State.

The President disclosed this while speaking at the commissioning of the Greater Abuja Water Supply project.

He assured the people of the State of enhanced protection and provision of relief materials.

The President ahd earlier on Sunday directed the implementation of enhanced measures to protect Lives and property of the people of the State with the deployment of more tactical squads from the Security forces.

He also directed that all security agencies, the Armed Forces and the Police should implement his earlier directive on Security inb Benue State.

The Inspector General of Police has also announced the deployment of more tacticval units in the State and has also arrived Benue State to implement new security measures to protect lives and property.