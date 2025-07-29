At a grand reception held at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on each member of the squad and technical crew in recognition of their record-extending 10th continental title.

The team stunned host nation Morocco with a 3-2 comeback win in Sunday night’s final, further cementing Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football.

In addition to the national honours, the President announced that each of the 24 players would receive a three-bedroom apartment at the Renewed Hope Initiative Housing Estate and a cash reward equivalent to $100,000. The 11 officials were awarded $50,000 each.

The players, visibly elated, broke into songs of praise for the President and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as the gifts were unveiled.

“You have inspired me, too,” President Tinubu told the players. “It’s great for a nation to have assets that are the hope of today, tomorrow, and the day after.”

He hailed the team’s spirit and performance, saying their victory had lifted the nation’s mood and united Nigerians across all backgrounds.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth and sports development, with a promise of greater investment in women’s football.

The ceremony was attended by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Abdul Ningi; and Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, who led the team to the Villa.

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also pledged N10 million to each player and official on behalf of the 36 state governors.

In her remarks, the First Lady described the team as “shining examples of courage and excellence”, applauding their resilience and teamwork.

“You never wavered and reminded the world why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African women’s football,” she said.

She revealed a conversation earlier in the day with the President about the team’s prospects at the global level. “I told Mr President this morning that you are going to win the World Cup, and he thought I was too ambitious,” she added, noting that team captain Rasheedat Ajibade supported the prediction.

Ajibade, speaking on behalf of the squad, described the triumph as a victory for every Nigerian girl with a dream.

“This victory is not just a trophy. It is a celebration of every young girl in our villages, towns, and cities who dares to dream,” she said.

Ajibade also urged sustained government and stakeholder support to elevate Nigeria’s global status in women’s football.

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko said the Super Falcons’ victory symbolised national unity and the power of sports to inspire.

He credited the Tinubu administration’s commitment to sports development and women’s empowerment for the team’s success.

This latest WAFCON title brings Nigeria’s total to 10—more than any other nation in the history of the competition.