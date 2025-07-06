President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a direct mobilisation order to the Nigerian Army on 6 July 2025, during the grand finale of the Army Day celebration in Kaduna to crush all criminal elements, bandits, separatists and terrorists....

The President gave the order at the 2025 Nigerian Army Day celebration grand finale in Kaduna.

Addressing troops at the Murtala Square ceremony, the President represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, declared that “the time to rise is now,” granting soldiers his “full authority, confidence, support and prayers” to “confront and defeat” Boko Haram, bandits, insurgents and separatist groups threatening national unity .

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, he warned these criminal elements had become “grave existential threats,” adding: “These evils destroy churches and mosques alike, orphan children without asking their tribe or faith.”

The President reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the military, pledging continued investment in modern weaponry, intelligence-gathering and personnel development to strengthen operational effectiveness .

He also praised the enduring spirit of the 162-year-old Nigerian Army, describing it as “the unbreakable spine of our sovereignty” and recalling its key role in ending the Civil War under Gowon’s “no victor, no vanquished” doctrine .

Honouring the sacrifices of fallen and wounded soldiers, Tinubu vowed their blood would “not be shed in vain” and pledged that their families would be supported and remembered .

He also stressed that the theme of this year’s celebration, “Developing the Soldier‑First Concept: Imperative for the Nigerian Army Transformation Drive”, reflected a fundamental shift in reform grounded in the welfare, morale, discipline and professionalism of individual soldiers .

The elaborate event featured a military parade, tactical drills, equipment exhibitions, and drew illustrious guests including former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, CDAF Gen. Christopher Musa, COAS Lt‑Gen. Olufemi Oluyede and other senior military officials