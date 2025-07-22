President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with key members of his economic and fiscal policy team at the State House, Abuja, in what sources described as a routine yet strategic briefing....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with key members of his economic and fiscal policy team at the State House, Abuja, in what sources described as a routine yet strategic briefing.

In attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The President also met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso; the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji; and the Director General for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Joseph Tegbe.

While the specific agenda was not officially disclosed, sources revealed that the session was part of the regular consultations where key government officials update the President on developments within their sectors.

A source noted, “The President routinely receives briefings from relevant ministers and heads of economic institutions to stay informed on policy developments and implementation timelines.”

Dr. Adedeji was expected to provide updates on the implementation of four new tax laws that will take effect from January 2026. These laws are designed to broaden the tax base, simplify compliance, and increase non-oil revenue in line with the administration’s fiscal reform goals.

Mr. Cardoso was anticipated to brief the President on efforts to stabilise the naira, control inflation, and maintain investor confidence, while Ministers Edun and Bagudu were expected to discuss the economic outlook, budget implementation, and medium-term expenditure projections. Mr. Ekpo was also slated to provide updates on investment prospects and developments in the gas sector under the Decade of Gas initiative.

Each official arrived separately at the Villa, in keeping with standard protocol for such high-level consultations.

This meeting comes as the administration continues to focus on economic recovery, fiscal consolidation, and energy sector reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.